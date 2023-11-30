The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If you want women to have more babies, fix this first

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
December 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

My god. Someone complaining about the birthrate. You know, the end of Australia as we know it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.