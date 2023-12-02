The Canberra Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Israel has lost legitimacy because of its Gaza response

By Letters to the Editor
December 3 2023 - 5:30am
Israeli has lost legitimacy, not only because of the disproportionate response to the Hamas crimes, but because of its decades-long illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories and war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza.

