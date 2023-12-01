Spotify reveals Canberra's favourite songs of 2023

Spotify has revealed Canberra's top five songs of 2023, and the city might just be the capital of Swifties.
But while Canberrans seem to love Taylor, they might just hate their exes, with three out of five top songs being heartbreak anthems.
The music app's annual Wrapped came out on Thursday, revealing the most streamed artists and songs of the past 12 months.
Each Spotify user also gets their personal year in review, including their favourite songs, artists and genres.
Miley Cyrus' post-breakup single summer anthem Flowers came out on top for both Canberrans and all Australians.
The song is rumoured to be about ex-husband, Australian Liam Hemsworth, who has probably had an awkward few days since Spotify Wrapped launched on Thursday.
Next up for territorians was Kill Bill by SZA, which was not in the national top five.
The American singer-songwriter toured the US and Europe this year, and Kill Bill was her first US Billboard number one song.
Territorians must be preparing for Swift's sold-out Eras Tour, which will hit Australian shores in February 2024, because both the third and fourth top songs were Taylor Swift bangers.
While Taylor Swift was Australia's most streamed artist in 2023, she did not have any songs in the top five nationwide.
But coming in number three for Canberra is Cruel Summer from the Lover album. In this, Swift opines about an angsty summer romance.
And from the album Midnights, Swift reveals in Anti-Hero "it's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me". She has called it a dark song about her biggest insecurities.
Finally, Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 by British singer PinkPantheress and rapped Ice Spice, came in number five for Canberrans.
The song, which reached number 2 in the ARIA's charts, is about a disloyal lover. PinkPantheress wonders "Did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough?"
It seems Canberrans aren't as big a fan of controversial country-pop stars as the rest of Australia, with Morgan Wallen's single Last Night failing to make our top five.
Nationwide, Wallen even beat Swift, with his One Thing At A Time album being streamed even more than her Midnights.
As it was by Harry Styles was the fifth most streamed song in Australia.
Australia's top five artists were Taylor Swift, Canadian rapper Drake in second spot, UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in fourth and Morgan Wallen at fifth.
Children's group The Wiggles were Australia's most-streamed local artist, followed by The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy, Flume and AC/DC.
And 10 years on from its release Riptide by Vance Joy was the local song Australians listened to most in 2023.
Among the five podcasts Aussies listened to on Spotify, two were locally made - Casefile True Crime and The Inspired Unemployed.
However, Australian's seem to like controversial content with both the top podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and the second, Call Her Daddy having courted controversy.
In third place was science podcast Huberman Lab.
