Saturday, 2 December 2023
The Albanese government has achieved a great deal

By Letters to the Editor
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
The Albanese government has achieved a great deal since coming to office in May 2022. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Why is it that we rarely read any stories about the positive achievements of the Albanese government when they've achieved more in eighteen months than the Coalition did between 2013 and 2022?

