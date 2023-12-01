The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Sensitive Content

'Terrible thing': Husband pleads guilty to murdering 92yo wife

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated December 1 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:09pm
Forensic police officers attend the home in Fisher and, inset, Donald and Jean Morley. Pictures by Karleen Minney, file
Forensic police officers attend the home in Fisher and, inset, Donald and Jean Morley. Pictures by Karleen Minney, file

A 92-year-old bandaged man has remained seated, due to his "frailty at this time", when he pleaded guilty to murdering his wife of 69 years.

HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

