A man accused of fatally suffocating his 92-year-old wife remains "under guard" at a hospital's mental health unit, a court has heard.
Donald Morley, also aged 92, is yet to enter a plea after being charged with murdering his wife of 69 years, Jean Morley, last week.
The alleged offender did not attend the case's brief appearance before the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Legal Aid lawyer Nathan Deakes said his client was still subject to an emergency detention order and was currently being held at North Canberra Hospital's older persons mental health unit.
Morley was initially set to be kept in a segregated room in the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
The emergency order is set to expire on August 17, at which time Morley's housing situation will be uncertain.
If suitable accommodation is found for the man, he can request an emergency bail application.
The court previously heard Morley does not have any children or family with which to stay.
While the man previously applied for bail and a magistrate indicated she would consider granting it if safe housing was found for the 92-year-old, the alleged offender withdrew his application.
A prosecutor opposed the original bail application, citing fears for the safety of Morley, who a court heard had attempted suicide multiple times.
"Please don't call this 'murder'-suicide," Morley allegedly wrote in a note found by police.
"After 69 years married, we were both afraid of the future."
The deceased woman was found last Monday at a Fisher home where the couple had lived for more than 45 years.
"I have done a terrible thing," the man allegedly told a registered nurse who discovered Mrs Morley.
"I suffocated her with a pillow last night."
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
On Friday, magistrate Glenn Theakston adjourned the matter and ordered for Morley to attend via audio-visual link on the next occasion.
"We need to be very careful that defendants participate in proceedings as much as possible," Mr Theakston said.
Morley is set to face court again on September 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.