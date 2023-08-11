The Canberra Times
Donald Morley, 92, remains 'under guard' at hospital on murder charge

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:20am
A man accused of fatally suffocating his 92-year-old wife remains "under guard" at a hospital's mental health unit, a court has heard.

Tim Piccione

