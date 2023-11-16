A man accused of fatally suffocating his wife of 69 years has indicated he will plead guilty to murder.
Donald Morley, 92, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link on Friday.
Morley allegedly killed his wife, Jean Morley, also aged 92, whom he described as "my angel".
Legal Aid lawyer, Nathan Deakes, told the court Morley intended to plead guilty to a single charge of murder.
However, he is yet to officially enter a plea.
It is believed Morley is the oldest person to be charged with murder in the ACT.
The deceased woman, who had dementia, was found in July at a Fisher home where the couple had lived for more than 45 years.
"I have done a terrible thing," Morley allegedly told a registered nurse who discovered Mrs Morley.
"I suffocated her with a pillow last night."
Morley allegedly said he had killed his wife about 9pm the night before.
He also told the nurse, who visited the resident twice weekly to tend to the man, he had tried to kill himself in multiple ways.
In what police believe to be a suicide note, Morley allegedly claimed that "after 69 years married, we were both afraid of the future".
"Please don't call this 'murder'-suicide," he allegedly said in the note.
"Sorry to upset all our family and friends this wasn't easy for me, especially my darling."
Morley has been in custody since his arrest on July 31, and spent a period of time in hospital under police guard.
The court previously heard Morley does not have any children or family with which to stay.
While the man previously applied for bail and a magistrate indicated she would consider granting it if safe housing was found for the 92-year-old, Morley withdrew his application.
The case is next set to go to the ACT Supreme Court, where Morley is expected to be arraigned and enter a plea of guilty.
Neighbours of Mrs Morley have remembered her as lovely Yorkshire woman, who was outspoken at times.
