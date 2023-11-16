The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Donald Morley, 92, indicates guilty plea to murder charge

By Hannah Neale
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:47am
Forensic police officers attend home in Fisher and, inset, Donald and Jean Morley. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied
A man accused of fatally suffocating his wife of 69 years has indicated he will plead guilty to murder.

Hannah Neale

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

