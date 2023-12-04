The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Education Directorate head 'concerned' over union interference allegation

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of the ACT Education Directorate was "concerned" when she learned about alleged union interference in a procurement during a freedom of information request, the ACT Integrity Commission has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.