The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Manipulative' doctor behind bars after 'spectacular fall from grace'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imran Kader leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale
Imran Kader leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale

A doctor is behind bars after lying during a rape trial, and a "brazen" attempt to manipulate his ex-wife into covering for him, led to a "spectacular fall from grace".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help