The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Canberra's gums identified as a menace after 2022 storm

By Letters to the Editor
December 5 2023 - 5:30am
The observations on gum trees by James Coats (Letters, December 1) are in agreement with the findings of a Legislative Assembly committee inquiry into the West Belconnen supercell thunderstorm that occurred in January 2022.

