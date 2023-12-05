The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Our spending is slowing right down. Here's what it means

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 5 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Household spending on new furniture and appliances, eating out and other discretionary purchases slumped in October to its weakest level since the depths of the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.