The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Wood-fire heaters cause up to 63 deaths in Canberra a year, study finds

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
December 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Smoke from wood fires across Canberra causes up to 63 premature deaths each year, and is comparable to the impact of the smoke haze during the Black Summer fires, researchers say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.