The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Later last drinks in Canberra's small venues in night trade boost

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
December 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last drinks will soon be called later in Canberra's small restaurants and cafes under new regulations designed to boost night-time trading in the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.