The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Business

'We're not going anywhere': Ned and Josh commit to Canberra and launch a new podcast

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 5 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former radio duo Ned Breward and Josh Torney are staying in Canberra and launching their new podcast on Wednesday, less than six weeks after their sudden axing from FM 104.7 left them feeling shellshocked and their confidence rocked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help