The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra

All it will take is a little 'bada bing' to open Canberra's latest Italian restaurant

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bada Bing Dining Club is part of the new Alinga Street precinct. Pictures supplied
Bada Bing Dining Club is part of the new Alinga Street precinct. Pictures supplied

Ever wondered what it would be like to dine in the Sistine Chapel? Well now you can - kind of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.