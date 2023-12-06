All it will take is a little 'bada bing' to open Canberra's latest Italian restaurant

Ever wondered what it would be like to dine in the Sistine Chapel? Well now you can - kind of.
Bada Bing Dining Club, the second of the Rabble Group's offerings in the Alinga Street precinct, is not far from opening.
It promises an entertaining blend of retro Italian and light-hearted fun, with a fresco ceiling in the private dining room inspired by the Sistine Chapel itself. Perhaps his Holiness the Pope would even approve.
In line with Italian food culture, Bada Bing's culinary philosophy will be rooted in simplicity. The menu reflects a commitment to the finest produce with a focus on pizza, pasta, a few hearty mains and a dessert menu that leans into the most-loved Italian desserts.
"Bada Bing Dining Club is a collaboration amongst friends," says Rabble Group's executive chef, Brendan Guy. The group is the team behind some of Canberra's favourite hospitality venues such as Assembly and Corella.
The first offering in the precinct, Fun Time Pony, a basement bar which is half rock dance club, half subterranean hideaway, opened on November 17 to the tune of legendary Australian band Spiderbait.
But Bada Bing promises a different vibe.
"We could see what Canberra was missing and took inspiration from venues such as Alberto's Lounge, Ragazzi and Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney," said Guy.
"Each dish has been designed to complement our wine and cocktail lists while putting our own twist on the Italian-feel. We are stoked to be bringing modern-Italian to Canberra."
Featuring house made pasta, there'll be dishes such as white bolognese; slow-cooked lamb ragu; Balmain bug risotto; and spaghetti vongole.
There will also be 48-hour wood-fired pizzas with blistered crusts and an array of both classic and contemporary toppings. Leading the charge in the pizza kitchen is chef "Picco", formerly with the renowned SPQR in Melbourne, here to add an extra layer of expertise to the Bada Bing team.
The split-level venue offers a mix of booth seating, window views and bar dining on Alinga Street, as well as the private dining area which seats up to 12 people. The venue blends vintage aesthetics with a modern edge. Think retro Italian wallpaper, high wood-panelled walls and the original arch windows polished back to their copper brilliance.
The third and final venue to complete the impressive transformation of the Sydney Building is Al's Deli, expected to open in the following weeks.
Bada Bing will operate Tuesday to Saturday, with doors open from noon to 3pm for lunch and 5pm until late for dinner. Bookings will be required via the Bada Bing website or walk-ins.
For more information and updates, follow @badabingdiningclub
Bada Bing Dining Club, 122 Alinga St, City. Opening soon. Open Tuesday to Saturday, with doors open from 12 pm to 3 pm for lunch and 5 pm until late for dinner.
