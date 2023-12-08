The Canberra Times
Australia's answer to Venice? It's not a terrible idea, by George

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 9 2023 - 5:00am
Mystical Lake George is brimmingly full at the moment and driving home to Canberra alongside its enigmatic expanse on Monday I was reminded of how, once upon a time, it was fancied as a site for Australia's federal capital city.

