Thursday, 7 December 2023
More than 870 public servants found guilty of corrupt behaviour in last six years

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
December 7 2023 - 5:30am
More than 870 public servants have been found guilty of corrupt behaviour over the last six years, the Australian Public Service Commission has revealed.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

