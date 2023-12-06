The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Lehrmann's defamation settlement with ABC revealed

By Tim Piccione
Updated December 6 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:10pm
Bruce Lehrmann received a defamation settlement figure of $150,000 from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, court documents have revealed.

