Lehrmann's defamation settlement with ABC revealed

Bruce Lehrmann received a defamation settlement figure of $150,000 from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, court documents have revealed.
The figure, going towards the man's legal costs, became public on Wednesday evening after Mr Lehrmann's deed of settlement was published to the Federal Court website.
His settlement with News Life Media and journalist Samantha Maiden is also expected to be revealed.
Mr Lehrmann settled his civil suit with the national broadcaster ahead of his current defamation proceedings relating to the reporting of Brittany Higgins' allegation she was raped inside Parliament House in 2019.
The man was pursuing the ABC for damages over its decision to run a live broadcast of Ms Higgins addressing the National Press Club in February 2022.
Despite a last-minute attempt to have the deed suppressed, the document reveals the ABC was given 14 days to pay $150,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement.
$143,000 of the sum was paid "as a contribution towards Lehrmann's costs of the proceedings, to be paid to Lehrmann's solicitor's trust account".
The other $7000 was to be paid to ABC journalist Laura Tingle's solicitors relating to subpoenas.
"The proceedings have settled on mutually acceptable, confidential terms, without admission of liability," the ABC said in a statement last month.
As part of the settlement, the broadcaster was also required to remove a Facebook video of the National Press Club speech and agree not to republish the speech on YouTube.
On Wednesday afternoon, Justice Michael Lee denied applications made to suppress the contents of the ABC's entire deed of settlement, and the figure agreed between News Life Media and Mr Lehrmann.
"I do not believe that either order should be made," the judge said.
Barrister Dauid Sibtain SC applied for the restrictive orders on the basis it was "necessary to prevent prejudice to the proper administration of justice".
"The order must demonstrate necessity to prevent prejudice to the administration of justice and not merely be objectively sensible or desirable," Justice Lee said.
The judge concluded by saying that money being exchanged due to the settlements was "as plain as a pikestaff" and the need to keep the figures confidential "alludes me".
No findings have been made against Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied raping Ms Higgins in March 2019 when the pair worked for the then-defence industry minister.
The charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent levelled at him was dropped.
