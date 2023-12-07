The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Skipping school and the sounds of summer: Why fans turn up to the PM's XI

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated December 7 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You can find Joe a few rows back in bay one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.