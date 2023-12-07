Skipping school and the sounds of summer: Why fans turn up to the PM's XI

You can find Joe a few rows back in bay one.
The 67-year-old in the weathered black hat is the only one in the bay, and one of the few hundred who turned up to watch day two of the Prime Minister's XI against Pakistan at Manuka Oval on Thursday.
A four-day game played on a weekday can be a tough sell - even if a couple of kids turn up with a sign reading "I skip scool to see Pakistan win", yes that's "scool" - so officials knew they would never attract thousands to the Prime Minister's XI as if the fixture was in its heyday.
But then there are those who do come. The few tragics who get to every game they possibly can, those who take off from work a little early to catch the final session and a baggy green shootout, those just looking to fill a part of their day.
So why is Joe here?
"I haven't seen a live cricket game for a while," Joe laughed.
"I just thought I'd come out and hear the sound of leather on willow again live rather than on TV. I grew up with it. I lived in Melbourne for a while, I went to all the Boxing Day Tests and stuff like that."
On the other side of the boundary, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris are as much teammates as they are rivals competing for a place at the top of the Australian batting order.
Bancroft, Harris and Matt Renshaw staking a claim to replace David Warner in the Australian Test side has been the narrative of the Prime Minister's XI this summer.
There are offshoots, like Michael Neser withdrawing from what Cricket Australia had painted as a genuine Test selection trial with soreness - only to be picked in the Brisbane Heat squad for their Big Bash season opener.
Now some among the stands are calling Manuka Oval "Buckingham's Palace" after South Australian speedster Jordan Buckingham claimed a five-wicket haul (5-80) in Pakistan's first innings total of 9-391 declared.
The lasting image of the touring side's first innings is Pakistan skipper Shan Masood with the most reserved double-century celebration you are likely to see. The 34-year-old reached the milestone with a push to backward square and, without taking off his helmet or kissing the badge, he raised his bat so slightly and resumed his work.
Masood would finish on 201 from 298 balls before the highly-anticipated bat-off began. Harris fell for 49 when he chipped one to mid-on. Bancroft was caught leg before for 53. Renshaw (18) and Cameron Green (19) will resume on day three with the Prime Minister's XI 2-149.
While we've got him, Joe's two cents on who should replace Warner?
"Gee, I'd like to think they'd be able to get both Cam Green and Mitch Marsh into the side and perhaps push [Marnus] Labuschagne up to opening," Joe said.
"I just think they add so much in our middle order and give us different options around bowling and things like that."
Gone are the days of the Prime Minister's XI attracting crowds of close to 10,000 fans with a former great like Ricky Ponting being wheeled out for one last dance.
What was once Canberra's marquee cricket event had struggled to find an identity, swallowed by Big Bash games and internationals.
Officials tinkered with formats and crowds fell away. Former Australian captain Allan Border said the only makeover worth paying for would be turning the Prime Minister's XI into a genuine national selection trial.
Crowds won't flock to a four-day fixture, but it appears the best format to ensure the Prime Minister's XI will not fade in the Australian cricket landscape.
Granted Joe in bay one came before a generation of Twenty20-mad kids, but for what it's worth, he thinks officials have finally found the right format.
"I think so, especially to be fair to the visiting side so they get a bit of practice in Australian conditions ahead of the Tests," Joe said.
"It gives some of the guys on the fringe of selection a chance to play in Test-match conditions."
