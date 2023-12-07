The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Indefinite detention is, was, and has always been illegal

By Letters to the Editor
December 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are now more than 140 refugees that the Parliament hopes to return to some form of indefinite detention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.