The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Distress, humiliation': Documents detail Higgins' $2.4m govt payout

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated December 7 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Commonwealth government admitted no liability in its previously confidential multimillion-dollar settlement with Brittany Higgins, court documents have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.