Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Higgins confirms how much she received in Commonwealth settlement

By Tim Piccione
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 12:07pm
Brittany Higgins has confirmed she personally received $1.9 million from a Commonwealth Government settlement following her alleged Parliament House rape.

