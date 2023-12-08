Parliament CCTV 'incredibly frustrating' to obtain, Lehrmann trial told

A police officer who investigated the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has described the long process of obtaining crucial CCTV from Parliament House as frustrating.
"I've never encountered such pushback on obtaining CCTV. It was incredibly frustrating for me," Detective Senior Constable Sarah Harman told the Federal Court on Wednesday.
The police officer is one multiple witnesses giving evidence in the civil proceedings brought forward by Bruce Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson over a 2021 The Project story, which did not break but first televised Ms Higgins' allegation of being raped in a ministerial office two years earlier.
The interview did not name Mr Lehrmann but he claims being identified by a number of reported details and suffering damages as a result.
The defamation trial has already heard from Mr Lehrmann, Ms Higgins, several of their former colleagues and the security guards who let them into Parliament House in the early hours of March 23, 2019.
Detective Senior Constable Harman detailed the many times she chased up obtaining video recording of Ms Higgins and Mr Lehrmann's after-hours visit to Parliament House.
The police officer said the federal agent seeking the footage on her behalf was "quarantining" the CCTV and that a lot of paperwork was required to obtain it.
The court heard Ms Higgins was also "going to do certain things for [the police officer] as part of the investigation process".
"One of those was following up CCTV and other documents from Parliament House," Detective Senior Constable Harman said.
The officer, who was part of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team in 2019, recalled she was eventually told the CCTV footage could not be viewed until after the federal election, which had just been called.
Detective Senior Constable Harman also detailed some of her initial interactions with Ms Higgins, including the alleged victim's first "meet and greet" with ACT Policing's sexual assault team.
"She told me sexual intercourse had taken place without her consent," the officer said.
The court heard a running theme of the conversation between Ms Higgins and Detective Senior Constable Harman in early April 2019 was the "replaceable nature of her job".
"She was concerned [Mr Lehrmann] was quite well connected and she had not been there very long," the officer said.
"I guess her job was replaceable, is what she seemed to suggest."
The officer described Ms Higgins' demeanour as being "articulate, coherent".
"She did seem anxious but also willing to hear the information I gave her," she said.
"I think she said to me she was happy to be speaking to someone about it and getting some information to make some decisions."
Ms Higgins would decide not to go forward with a formal police investigation at this time, instead reopening her case in early 2021.
The Federal Court is also set to hear from a rape crisis counsellor on Friday.
Ten and Ms Wilkinson are calling a slate of witnesses in their defence, attempting to prove the rape allegation was substantially true and reporting it professionally was in the public interest.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins and no findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
The defamation trial continues.
