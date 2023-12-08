The Canberra Times
Parliament CCTV 'incredibly frustrating' to obtain, Lehrmann trial told

By Tim Piccione
Updated December 8 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:13pm
A police officer who investigated the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has described the long process of obtaining crucial CCTV from Parliament House as frustrating.

Tim Piccione

