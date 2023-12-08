The Canberra Times
There is much to be said for a happy life among the gum trees

By Letters to the Editor
December 9 2023 - 5:30am
Murray May and James Coats (Letters, December 1 and December 5) could free themselves of the "menace" of Canberra's gums by moving to Whitlam or Denman Prospect, or indeed any of Canberra's new suburbs.

