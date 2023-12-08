The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies flyer who could be big winner from Nawaqanitawase's shock switch

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 8 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The shock code switch of Wallabies star Mark Nawaqanitawase could prove a major boost for the ACT Brumbies in their efforts to retain star winger Corey Toole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.