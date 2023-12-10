The Canberra Times
The cost of light rail stages 2A and 2B will be billions of dollars

December 11 2023 - 5:30am
If the cost of light rail stage 2A from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park is to be $577 or $800 million ("Light rail cost reveal", December 8), depending on whose estimate you accept, I shudder to think of the cost and traffic disruption caused by stage 2B from Commonwealth Park to Woden Town Centre.

