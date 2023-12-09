Freak weather event wreaks havoc at Manuka Oval as Canberra pounded

The final day of the Prime Minister's XI cricket match has been abandoned after Friday night's storm hit Manuka Oval with a vengeance.
The combination of wind and rain blew the covers off the centre square in a freak weather event, leaving the area waterlogged on Saturday morning.
Winds reached more than 55kmh in a storm that pounded the city and surrounding areas.
Power was cut to more than 18,000 homes and multiple trees were blown over, causing damage to houses, cars and power lines.
Play was delayed by an hour before the captains shook hands and the game was called off.
Leaf blowers had been placed on the pitch in an attempt to dry it out, however there were also concerns about the wider centre square and a separate wicket groundstaff had been preparing for Tuesday night's Big Bash match.
Umpire Donovan Koch told Fox Sports player safety was a priority in determining if play would resume.
"The pitch is wet, the surrounding [area] is wet and our main concern is actually the BBL pitch that's two strips down from the actual playing pitch where there's a game on Tuesday night," Koch said.
"We're going to take a cautious approach, we've got a Test team that we don't want to cause any injuries to the Test team and we've got a few BBL players in the [Prime Minister's XI] team as well."
The rain consigned the match to a draw, with a result already unlikely before the weather got involved.
The Prime Minister's XI was set to resume the day at 4-367, trailing Pakistan's first innings total of 9d-391 by 24 runs.
Matt Renshaw had anchored the innings with an unbeaten 136 and said on Friday night the plan was to compile a lead before setting the tourists a target to chase late in the day. That, however, will not happen.
While the leaf blowers were helping, curators knew only the sun would save the day's play.
With temperatures forecast to reach 37 there was hope, however it was ultimately in vain as clouds continued to hover over the ground.
"We're hoping for sunshine, which we're not getting at the moment," Koch said earlier in the morning. "We want to see a change in conditions. We want to see if it's drying out or not. If it's not drying up, we're probably fighting a losing battle. Hopefully we get better sun and we can see a change of conditions and get them out there."
