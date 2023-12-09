NBA pause investigation into Giddey allegations

The NBA has paused their investigation into Australian basketball star and Global Academy in Canberra product, Josh Giddey.
Giddey, 21, is facing allegations of a relationship with a minor two years ago after several images and videos surfaced on social media from an anonymous account last month.
An NBA probe and a police investigation in California followed, but the Oklahoma City Thunder guard has still been playing games, often to boos from crowds.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the situation for the first time, addressing concerns over Giddey still playing.
"You look back, I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone," Silver told ESPN in an interview in the US.
"In this case, we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and a parallel league investigation.
"I would also add that where there's a criminal investigation, we take a back seat.
"So you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation, that impacts how the Players' Association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights, so I'm not going to say 'never, ever', but this is the path we've consistently followed.
"That's where things currently stand."
Giddey was the first graduate of the NBA Global Academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport to be drafted into the league, picked sixth overall by the Thunder in 2021.
The former Lake Ginninderra student is predicted to play a big role in the Boomers' 2024 Paris Olympics campaign having emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the NBA, in just his third season.
A Basketball Australia spokesperson told The Canberra Times they are "monitoring the situation" unfolding, while Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said he sent a message of support to Giddey ahead of a trip to the US to meet the Thunder star and other Australian players ahead of the Paris Games.
"We've contacted him and let him know that we are here for him," Goorjian said late last month.
"I am just hoping for the best for him.
"Right now this is in a box that is outside of my wheelhouse but if he needed someone to talk to, or support, I just wanted to let him know I am there for him."
Giddey fronted media not long after the allegations emerged, but was not able to comment.
"I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don't have anything to say," he said.
