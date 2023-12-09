Renshaw reveals inspiration in quest to return to Australian Test team

Prime Minister's XI batter Matt Renshaw has revealed the personal grief driving him in his quest to return to the Australian team.
The 27-year-old wore a black armband during his impressive century on day three of the PM's XI clash against Pakistan at Manuka Oval.
Now, Renshaw has revealed the measure was a tribute to a fellow member of Brisbane premier cricket club Toombul, whose child had recently died.
The batter became a father almost 12 months ago and said the news hit hard throughout the week.
"[The black armband] was a show of respect," Renshaw said.
"It hits home a bit more now that I've got a little one at home. You hear that and you feel a bit sorry for them, so it was a bit of respect to them."
Renshaw entered the PM's XI contest in a three-way bat off for a place in the Australian Test team after David Warner retires in January.
While Cameron Bancroft was the leading contender to replace Warner, Renshaw put his hand up with his unbeaten 136 against an international attack.
The batter was denied a chance to build on his total after a freak storm hit Canberra on Friday night. The wind blew the covers off the Manuka Oval pitch and the game was abandoned without a ball bowled on Saturday.
Bancroft was also solid with 53, while Marcus Harris scored 49.
All three men have Test experience and selectors face a tough choice in choosing who will get first crack when Australia plays the West Indies in a two-game series in January.
"The mental strength for [Matt] to face as many balls as he did was impressive," PM's XI captain Nathan McSweeney said.
"It was fantastic for him and who knows, maybe that puts him in good stead along with the other guys. They've all batted well, so good luck to the selectors.
"They all have been [ready for Test cricket] for a while now. They're quality players that continue to turn out runs in Shield cricket. I don't think there's a bad decision to be made, I'm lucky I'm not a selector."
Cameron Green is another emerging talent eager to regain his place in the Australian Test team.
Like his teammates, the all-rounder made a start with the bat but was unable to go on with it.
Green was disappointed with his dismissal after he was caught behind for 46.
There is plenty of intrigue around the 24-year-old's place in the Australian team, with Mitch Marsh holding incumbency status after a stunning Ashes century.
Some have argued there is a place for both men in the Test side, however it's unlikely selectors will pick two all-rounders.
It was a tough arrival in Australia for the Pakistan squad, with the side spending hours in stifling heat in the field on Thursday and Friday.
While most of their first-choice batters were selected, the bowling attack that lines up in Perth for next week's first Test will likely look very different.
Skipper Shan Masood was the shining light, scoring an unbeaten 201 while Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam made starts but were not able to go on with it.
The captain spoke before the match of the need to turn starts into big scores and that will be the focus heading into the Test series.
Should Pakistan fail to do so, it will be a long month in Australia.
