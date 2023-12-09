Rugby league follows union with tackle height change

Rugby league in Britain is set to follow union's lead, announcing plans to ban tackles above the armpit to "make the sport safer and more accessible at all levels".
Governing body the Rugby Football League said that the permissible tackle height will next year be lowered from the shoulder to the armpit for all levels of the community game, as well as at age grade at professional clubs.
Then, in 2025, the change will come into effect at the senior professional level.
The news comes as Rugby Australia revealed earlier this month that it will introduce a two-year trial to lower the legal tackle height from below the shoulders to below the sternum across the community game, starting in February next year.
The change will apply to all competitions below Super Rugby level from February 10 until the end of 2025, covering all premier grades, school competitions and pathway competitions.
The changes are expected to flow on to Super Rugby and Test matches thereafter.
Following the RFL's decision which is set to impact the English Super League, all eyes will now be on the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission, over whether Australia's top rugby league competition will also review their high tackle rules.
The NRL were contacted by The Canberra Times, but did not wish to comment on the matter.
According to the NRL's high tackle guidelines explained by head of football Graham Annesley in detail in 2022, low-force contact that might be to the head or neck, and that may or may not be accidental, is not penalised, at the discretion of the match referee.
Low to medium-force contact of the same nature can be penalised and put on report, with "careless" and "reckless" the two categories of possible high tackle offences.
High-force contact that does make direct contact to the head or neck, and has a moderate to high risk of injury can result in a penalty and sin bin.
In the most extreme case, very high-force contact to the head or neck, that has a high risk of injury, and is reckless with the offender making no effort to make a conventional wrapping tackle should result in a penalty and send-off.
At junior level rugby league in Australia between the ages of six to 15, the National Safeplay Code stipulates that tackles above the armpits are not permitted.
The RFL in Britain also signed off on 44 rule changes suggested by the sport's Brain Health and Clinical Advisory Group, including a trial of 'Concussion Spotters', match limits for professional players and a mandatory four-week off-season followed by two weeks of non-contact training.
"We believe [the changes] are essential, as rugby league must respond to developments in medical and scientific knowledge to prioritise the safety of those that play," RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said.
"[The changes] offer exciting opportunities to increase the appeal and accessibility of rugby league, especially at junior and community levels."
UK sports law firm Rylands Garth said that 450 rugby union and league players are now part of several lawsuits related to concussion.
