True test of new tackle laws will come when changes made at elite level

The sport of rugby union has tried seemingly everything to attract fans back to the game.
A new television partner, axing teams, reviving teams and most recently the return of Eddie Jones.
While the efforts have had mixed results, none have been successful in capturing the magic of the glory years.
Now, however, officials have embraced potentially the most radical shift yet.
The sport will reduce the tackle height to below the sternum at the community level in a bid to eradicate head contact.
The change will have a major impact on the way rugby will be played from the junior level all the way through to the first-grade club competitions in each state and territory.
It will inevitably flow through to Super Rugby and Test matches in the coming years.
So will it actually work?
Will reducing the tackle height make the game safer while also enhancing the product for participants and those on the sidelines?
It's a complicated question with a complicated answer.
The two-year trial in Australia follows trials in Europe, New Zealand and South Africa.
Data from South Africa showed a 30 per cent reduction in concussions. Changes in France produced a 64 per cent reduction in head-on-head contact and a 14 per cent rise in participation on pre-COVID numbers.
ACT officials feel a safer sport will make the game more appealing for parents, triggering a surge in junior playing numbers.
New Zealand has just extended a trial for a further two years after reporting positive results. Players have adjusted their technique with 90 per cent of tackles now below the sternum, the vast majority of participants feel the game is safer and there has been a 65 per cent increase in offloads.
This final stat may have the biggest impact on the way the game's played, with coaches expecting a more open, free-flowing sport.
It is hoped this will make the code more enjoyable to play and watch, with officials optimistic this will be seen when the changes are adopted in the professional game.
History, however, shows us that rugby at the elite level is a significantly different beast to the community game.
Rugby has always been an enjoyable sport to play but a more challenging one to watch. It is not easily accessible to the average fan and many are not willing to commit the time required to learn the nuances to truly appreciate the game. The simplicity of rugby league only exacerbates this issue and it sits as an easy-to-digest alternative.
Attempts to pigeonhole rules designed for an amateur sport into rugby union's professional ranks have proven incredibly difficult in the past and damaged the entertainment value of the product on television.
Previous attempts to eliminate head contact have seen Australian fans switch off in droves as officials halt matches to watch replay after replay to determine whether accidental contact warrants a yellow or red card.
Super Rugby pioneered changes that streamlined the process earlier in the year, but the wider problem remains.
In their efforts to eliminate head contact, World Rugby has removed the distinction between accidental contact and careless or reckless contact.
As a result, unavoidable rugby incidents are being treated in the same manner as clear unsafe behaviour.
It may seem logical for the suits sitting in a board room in England, but it's the complete opposite for the paying fans and anyone the game is attempting to attract.
A massive lawsuit, however, has spooked the global governing body into taking every step possible to protect themselves from litigation in the future.
The general feeling around rugby circles on Friday was one of reluctant acceptance. These changes were inevitable from the moment World Rugby announced plans to lower tackle heights in March and there was nothing anyone in Canberra could do about it.
The fear, however, is that in attempting to shield from future lawsuits, the global body is killing off the sport it is trying to protect.
Long-term, the biggest challenge to the new tackle height laws will come when they are adopted at the professional level.
Rugby has been far more progressive in attempts to eliminate head contact than other sports around the globe. Those games will be watching closely as they assess the impact of rugby's latest effort to protect its players.
Should they be successful, contact sport as we know it could change forever.
