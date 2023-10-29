The Canberra Timessport
Eddie Jones quits as Wallabies begin Rugby World Cup rebuild

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 29 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 1:46pm
Eddie Jones's eventful and ultimately calamitous second reign as Wallabies coach has ended, with the veteran mentor resigning just 10 months into a five-year deal.

