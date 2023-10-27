The Canberra Timessport
Brumbies send legal letters to Rugby Australia over centralisation

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 28 2023
  • This is the first story of a two-part interview with Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson about centralisation. Part two will examine what elements of centralisation the Brumbies will agree to.

The ACT Brumbies have engaged lawyers to initiate a dispute resolution process with Rugby Australia in a bid to thwart what the club describes as a "total takeover" attempt.

