The Canberra Timessport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Radical new tackle rule set to shake up sport as we know it

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby Australia has announced historic changes to the community game in a bid to eliminate head contact from the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.