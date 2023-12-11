Local developer splashes $26 million on four blocks of land

One developer has snapped up all four blocks of land released by the ACT government in its last auctions of the year.
Canberra developer Keggins spent $26.08 million on the four Lawson blocks, securing two at auction and two afterwards following negotiations.
The Suburban Land Agency's auction event drew a crowd of about 50 bidders and onlookers in early December.
The four blocks were the last remaining pieces of development land in Lawson stage two in the Belconnen region.
Through its company Lawson Housing Pty Ltd, Keggins walked away with two blocks at the auction.
The group paid $3.4 million for a 4200-square-metre community facility site, zoned for a childcare centre, cultural or health facility and other community uses.
They also secured an RZ4 block of about 2800 square metres with capacity for 19 homes for $3.3 million.
The two largest blocks of land were passed in at auction, but another Keggins company was the successful buyer post-auction.
An RZ5 block of 6600 square metres with potential for 106 homes was passed in at $7 million.
Following negotiations, Keggins Boutique Pty Ltd paid $7.5 million for the land.
The largest block, a 16,000-square-metre RZ4 parcel of land with potential for 96 homes, was passed in at $8 million.
Keggins Boutique Pty Ltd later paid $11.88 million for the block.
Stephanie Davies of Keggins said the group was excited about developing the four sites into homes for Canberrans.
"We are working with a local team of consultants already to begin the design of the estate and we're really looking forward to bringing it to life," she said.
Ms Davies said the group already owned two sites in Lawson and was focused on creating more housing supply over the next few years.
"The current and previous demand in the area proves that many, like us, continue to love working and living in Canberra so we're continually reinvesting in Canberra," she said.
Knight Frank's Nathan Dunn and Kellie O'Connor managed the sales process on behalf of the Suburban Land Agency.
In August, an 11,500-square-metre block of land in Lawson with the potential for up to 184 homes sold at auction for $14 million after just five minutes of bidding.
Local developer Anthony Tokich of Per Se Developments, the group behind the 24-storey Cirrus tower in Belconnen, was the buyer.
On the same day, JWLand spent $18.25 million on a block in Belconnen, where it plans to build a $400 million mixed-use development.
