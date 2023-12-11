Exclusive column: excitement builds as Big Bash set for explosive summer

Wow! What a start to the Big Bash we've had over the last few days.
From Colin Munro's unbeaten 99 in the season opener to a wash out on Saturday and then Sunday night's abandoned game due to an unsafe pitch, it's certainly had everything.
It's been a unique feeling sitting back and watching the tournament kick off, waiting for the Thunder's first game to arrive. Now it's finally here, we can't wait to get on to Manuka Oval for Tuesday's clash with the Heat.
Ever since Australia won the one-day World Cup in November, we've felt the excitement bubbling away within the wider community.
The commentary hasn't always been positive but sometimes a little bit of controversy is good for the game. The best thing about it is the fact it's early December and cricket is the only thing on sporting fans' minds.
There's another reason why excitement seems to be high for this summer's Big Bash tournament, the competition has been shortened to 10 rounds.
The change returns the league to the format seen during the competition's peak, when fans packed into stadiums across the country to watch the biggest names in world cricket.
With only 10 games this season, we know we have to start our campaign with a win on Tuesday night. The margin for error has become wafer thin. The fans recognise that and we know Canberra's Thunder fans will help us over the line.
The other flow on from the contraction of the season is the return of a host of international stars.
With the global Twenty20 calendar becoming increasingly cluttered, the sport's biggest names were unable to stay for the entirety of the Big Bash campaign.
Now, however, they can commit to the competition. Alex Hales is back for his fifth season in lime green and looks ready to produce some fireworks, while Zaman Khan could be the next Lasith Malinga with his slinging bowling action.
Finally, to the fans, this column is for you. If you have any questions or topics you'd love to see me cover, please reach out on social media and I look forward to taking you inside the Thunder dressing room throughout the next six weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.