Uncertainty surrounds Australia's 'green and gold runway'

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the Commonwealth Games is being watched carefully by the Australian Olympic Committee "disappointed" by Victoria abandoning the event.
In August, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews sensationally pulled their bid to host the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing cost blow-outs up to $7 billion.
It left Commonwealth Games Australia scrambling to find an alternative host, athletes in limbo, and brought into question the sustainability of the event moving forward.
The Gold Coast was thought to be a contender to step in and host, however mayor Tom Tate scrapped plans for a $700 million bid after failing to generate support from state or federal governments.
There are three possible other regions outside of Australia that are now interested to host, but with the tight timeline to 2026, the Games are expected to be postponed till 2027.
For Australian athletes that compete in the Commonwealth Games the uncertainty has caused much "angst".
Many use the Commonwealth Games as a stepping stone to the Olympics, providing the experience of a Games environment, an athlete village and intense two-week competition, and athletes that compete in both events structure their entire training and preparation around the two Games cycles.
Australian Olympic Committee chief Matt Carroll said while it was "disappointing" how it has impacted athletes, he said there is no concern that the Games concept - including the Olympics - is in jeopardy.
"The Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games are very different," he told The Canberra Times.
"The Olympic Games include 204 Olympic committees from all around the world. So it's a very, very different concept, with big nations like the United States of America and China involved.
"We're not concerned.
"That's not to say that the International Olympic Committee doesn't keep a very watchful eye over costs and ensuring that they're fulfilling the Olympic Charter in hosting.
"It's also an opportunity for many of our Olympic sports to get cut-through in a very congested sports market in Australia, over and above the AFL and rugby league."
Carroll understood the frustrations of athletes and national sporting organisations with the disruption to their preparations over the two Games cycles, and was hopeful a new host will soon come to the rescue.
"That part of it is actually very disappointing," Carroll said.
"The opportunity of competing at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne - a home Games - would have been fantastic, and particularly very important for sports like gymnastics and athletics.
"It's part of the green and gold runway when we talk about the Commonwealth Games, so it's disappointing.
"We're not sure yet whether it'll be here or somewhere else in the world, but that decision will have to be made soon."
The Commonwealth Games Federation have said that finding a new host for the event in Australia remains their preferred option.
In February an announcement is expected with the new host to be revealed, as well as a possible postponement date.
