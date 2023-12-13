We're putting a lot into AUKUS. Here's a look at what we're getting out

A sobering reality is the government must invest in strengthening the ADF now because our AUKUS mates, specifically the US, is having tremendous difficulties in staffing, equipping, and maintaining its force. In 2023, the US Army missed its recruiting target by 25 per cent and its weapons stockpiles are severely diminished. The US Air Force also missed its recruitment needs by 11 per cent and its daily operational readiness rate for fighters and bombers hovers at 60 per cent.