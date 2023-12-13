The Canberra Times
We're putting a lot into AUKUS. Here's a look at what we're getting out

By John Powers
December 14 2023 - 5:30am
For Australia, the reality is, AUKUS is an illusion. To date, our sole contribution to the agreement has been to provide billions of dollars into the US and UK defence coffers whilst our own national security readiness slowly sinks.

