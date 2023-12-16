The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Life in the slow lane: Is this really the best way forward for Canberra?

By Simon Copland
Updated December 17 2023 - 6:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has just released plans to upgrade cycling infrastructure in Kingston, particularly around the lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.