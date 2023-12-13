The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/A-League
Exclusive

'It's really a target': A-League pathway Roars opens up for Canberrans

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 13 2023 - 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not the A-League Men's team the ACT's been waiting years for, but one Canberran has opened a pathway for the capital's young guns to make it there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.