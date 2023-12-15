Shock and awe on the festive front line

"This story was quite the read," writes Tyler. "It was clearly written by someone looking through a warped lense. Studies have shown that golf courses in urban environments in larger cities like Melbourne or Sydney for example create far more oxygen than the trees in such an area. In essence they are a healthy parkland, used for a specific purpose which happens to be one of the world's most popular and inclusive games where kids and the elderly can play together. Name another sport as inclusive as golf. And it was not long ago we were spraying more harmful chemicals in our neighborhoods. They go through a rigorous testing before being able to be marketed. And as far as water, it's a very common trend now that courses use effluent water to irrigate. So before jumping on the golf courses are not good for anything wagon, look at it from the side of the older lady who's exercise and social activity is playing with her gals on a Wednesday."

