Bank executive buys South Coast estate for close to $11 million

An Australian couple based in London have purchased a seaside estate on the NSW South Coast, sight unseen, for close to $11 million.
The sale followed an 18-month-long campaign and more than doubled the previous suburb record.
Macquarie Group executive David Roseman and his wife Sue, an interior designer, are the new owners of the 14-hectare Bermagui property known as Nerimbah.
The secluded home, located on Tathra Bermagui Road, was listed for sale in mid-2022 with price expectations in the vicinity of $11 million.
Selling agent Robert Tacheci of Marshall and Tacheci confirmed the property sold for a price "very close to the advertised figure".
The clifftop property was built in the early 2000s and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym, study, studio and media room.
The Rosemans, and many other interested buyers, didn't get a chance to view the property in person, Mr Tachechi said.
"They made the decision and the commitment to buy it without being able to get over here to see it," he said.
He said the couple was looking forward to spending time at the home.
"When they can spend their time in Australia, they've got this beautiful, quintessential Australian experience of being right down on the beach," Mr Tachechi said.
The property smashed the suburb record, more than doubling the previous benchmark of $3.98 million.
The new owners are no strangers to luxury property.
In 2021, they paid $16.6 million for a duplex in Point Piper, in Sydney's east, before selling their waterfront apartment on the same street for $10 million.
CoreLogic records show Nerimbah last sold in 1999 for $1.29 million.
Sellers Cecilia Ng and Don Moffatt spent three years observing and learning about the property before embarking on the design and build in the early 2000s.
The couple had previously invited the public to tour the gardens of Nerimbah, which include a variety of local native plant species.
Mr Tachechi said the couple were pleased to see the home go to people who were "so appreciative" of the property.
"It's been done beautifully. The house has more than enough opulence but it's also very elegantly blended into the whole environment," he said.
"They're really pleased by the nature of the buyers that they'll be passing it on to."
Mr Tachechi said many of the buyers who showed interest in the property were Australian expats, prepared to buy the home without an inspection.
"They're the people that really recognise, doubly I think, the value of this sort of Australian coastline," he said.
The large parcel of land includes more than 800 metres of headland and beach frontage, with access to the secluded Jaggers Beach.
Split over two levels, the house takes in ocean views with large glass windows in the living and dining space.
Outbuildings include a workshop and garage area, a potting shed and an artist's studio.
