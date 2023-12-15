Botswana Butchery to kick 2024's hospitality scene off with a bang

"Fun dining" is coming to Bunda Street.
Botswana Butchery is set to open in the Canberra Centre location on January 22, bringing with it relaxed dining and delectable meat, game and seafood dishes.
The menu is created by culinary director Angel Fernandez, and includes a raw, cured and smoked section including oysters, crudo, ceviche and caviar service and artisanal charcuterie. The selection of entrees can be enjoyed individually or shared among friends before the mains or a "from the ocean" course that will serve up seasonal ingredients expertly prepared by the kitchen team.
"I am excited to welcome Botswana Butchery to Canberra, I know it will be a great contribution to our local hospitality scene," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
"With its opening, over 40 new local job opportunities will be created to run the 180-person venue. I'm proud that Botswana Butchery has chosen Canberra to be home to their third location in Australia and I think that it is a testament to our city's appeal for innovative businesses. I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have and enjoying many meals accompanied by a great list of local wines and produce."
Guests will not be able to resist the signature section of the menu - from The Butcher's Block - where 13 of the best cuts of meat can be found, sourced from highly-sought farms across Australia. A dish not to be missed is the slow-roasted whole lamb shoulder to serve two people, so tender the meat falls off the bone and it is served with a spoon and fork.
The wine list has more than 1200 different labels with a focus on the celebrated wineries of the Canberra Wine Growing District as well as championing some of the smaller vignerons. In addition, Botswana Butchery Canberra showcases its New Zealand roots with an in-depth offering of Central Otago Pinot Noir.
The restaurant will have two levels of dining spaces, with the interior designed by Charlotte Spary. It will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, a focal staircase, accent walls, velvet chairs and ambient lighting.
With multiple dining areas, an entire level dedicated to semi-private and completely private dining and a central L-shaped marble bar, the restaurant will be perfect for any occasion.
Botswana Butchery is owned by the award-winning Good Group Hospitality and the Canberra location is the third in Australia, following on from Sydney and Melbourne.
