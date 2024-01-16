The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Why cyclists need miracles on their way to work

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family of cyclists is looking forward to healing this year. They're celebrating their father's recovered neck fracture after a terrifying road incident took its toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.