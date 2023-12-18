Police get ready for badly-behaved Canberra travellers

The police are ramping up their holiday-period presence at Canberra Airport to deal with travellers who behave badly.
"The holiday season is the end of the year typically," Canberra Airport police commander Tanja Catalinac said.
"And so you see people who are trying to wind down from the year that was and that could be a stressful year, it could be a negative year, and people might not have the patience going forward into the holiday season.
"Additionally, a lot of people can make people nervous. A lot of aircraft might make people nervous as well, so we're just trying to keep people as calm as we can while they get to their destination."
Detective Acting Inspector Catalinac said that nine people had been charged with 12 offences at the airport in the past year. They ranged from theft to committing acts of indecency.
The increased presence at Canberra Airport involves much more obvious officers including officers with dogs.
So far this year, across the major airports in Australia, including Canberra, there have been 179 alleged offenders charged with 248 offences.
The AFP said it would increase "highly visible" patrols at airports this festive season.
AFP Assistant Commissioner Alison Wegg said the agency had seen a lift in frustration by passengers at airports.
"Some of that is due to bad behaviour from intoxication, passengers who are not being patient or tolerant, and some is attributable to some travellers who are stressed because they are running late or ill-prepared,'' she said.
"While holidays can be exciting, they can also be stressful."
Ms Wegg urged those travelling this festive season to "be prepared, patient and polite at airports".
"For this reason, we are asking the public to be patient, be mindful of their alcohol intake and to understand airports are much busier at this time of year," she said.
AFP tips for travellers include saving time by checking in online or via an airline's app, and using apps to check traffic conditions en-route to the airport to make sure there is enough time to arrive and check in luggage.
with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.