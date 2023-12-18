Prescribed burns planned for Chapman and Gungahlin

Canberrans may see smoke over some parts the city on Monday with prescribed burns planned in Chapman and Gungahlin.
A prescribed hazard reduction burn will be done at the Cooleman Ridge Nature Reserve in Chapman to reduce fire hazards in the area.
A prescribed ecological burn is also expected to take place at the Mulanggari Grasslands Nature Reserve in Gungahlin on Monday to reduce wild oats, exotic grass and weeds. It will also improve the habitat for threatened wildlife.
People may be see minor smoke and glowing embers at the sites but are urged against calling triple-zero unless they see an unattended fire.
These burns form part of the ACT's annual bushfire operations plan to reduce the risk of bushfires and help keep locals safe. See this map for location of the burn sites.
