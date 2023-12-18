The Canberra Times
Prescribed burns planned for Chapman and Gungahlin

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 12:35pm
Canberrans may see smoke over some parts the city on Monday with prescribed burns planned in Chapman and Gungahlin.

