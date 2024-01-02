The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Indulge in the finest dining experiences the South Coast has to offer

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If dressing up to eat at nice restaurants or simply indulging in delicacies is your thing, then these fine dining experiences promise to take your South Coast holiday to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help