Indulge in the finest dining experiences the South Coast has to offer

If dressing up to eat at nice restaurants or simply indulging in delicacies is your thing, then these fine dining experiences promise to take your South Coast holiday to the next level.
Locals have praised the following restaurants for their clever concoctions and memorable menus enriched by coastal produce.
The River Moruya is a mainstay of the South Coast fine-dining scene, with owner and head chef Peter Compton entering his 17th summer at the helm.
The restaurant's European-inspired, modern-Australian cuisine is served up by experienced professional staff in front of spectacular views of the Moruya River.
Produce-driven fare is the key to the River's continued success. Long-standing relationships with local market gardeners, oyster farmers and seafood producers complement the restaurant's zesty kitchen garden.
Customer Phylly Clarke from the United Kingdom makes it a point to dine at the restaurant on each visit to see her mum, Bess, in Bermagui.
"Part of it is the view, but the very, very, good-quality food is just memorable. Mum comes a lot, but I've only been here a few times and you always remember what you've eaten," Ms Clarke said.
"I've just had cured salmon, which is beautiful. I'm really looking forward to the next course."
The River restaurant was a recipient of a 2023 Australian Good Food Guide's chef's hat award.
Mr Compton said, "Seasonality and freshness is key across the menu, sitting alongside a cocktail list driven by housemade cordials and ferments and local artisanal spirits."
Perched on a hill and surrounded by the coastal bush, the 80-hectare estate is on the Far South Coast, along the scenic coastal drive between Bermagui and Tathra.
Family owned since 1978, it was transformed into a winery in 1999 and upgraded with the addition of the regionally acclaimed restaurant in 2008. The estate was purchased in 2020 by youngest daughter Tilly and her husband Aymeric Grand.
"The restaurant underwent a major interior renovation in late 2021 to modernise it and turn the focus to creating a refreshing high-end gastronomic experience," Mr Grand said.
The recently hatted restaurant offers a two- to three-course a la carte lunch and a six-course set-menu dinner experience with optional matching wines.
"Head chef Jan Semmelhack is a unique creator, focused on the superb local produce of the South Coast which results in a unique dining experience," Mr Grand said.
"Originally from Germany, Jan was the head pastry chef in two two-Michelin-star restaurants in Berlin.
"We believe that after three years, we have now created a culinary staple of NSW and if not the South Coast. These are unique ingredients stimulating all senses of our guests."
Mimosa Wines was a recipient of a 2023 Australian Good Food Guide's chef's hat award.
At Valentina, they aim to please. The restaurant was born out of three friends who loved food, wine and good times. Ryde Pennefather, Dianne McDonald and Kirsty Pongratz wanted to give the South Coast a restaurant and an experience to be proud of.
"We found the site first, albeit in the middle of the pandemic," co-owner Ryde Pennefather said. "Some people called us crazy but we decided to charge ahead and the concept really fell into place pretty quickly.
"Within five months we demolished, designed and built Valentina and by December 2020 opened her doors."
They opened with a clear vision of showcasing as much local produce as possible. There are oysters from the leases in the lake close by, blue fin tuna and lobsters from Narooma, and line-caught blue eye from Eden.
"We change the menu seasonally and our chef, and now partner, Ash Cotter's ability to elevate the produce while keeping it simple is testament to his talent," Pennefather said.
"There's a hefty wine list of over 150 bottles of wine to pair, the classic varietals reign but there's definitely a dance with lots of natural wines too."
The room is elegant without being pretentious and the vibe is relaxed. The restaurant's view is unparalleled - designed as the perfect vantage point to watch the dolphins and seals cruising along the lake.
Valentina was a recipient of a 2023 Australian Good Food Guide's chef's hat award.
Gwylo has been open for about three years and was created because the owners wanted somewhere they'd like to dine themselves. It presents a dark, moody vibe with good tunes, a creative cocktail list and big, flavourful food by chef Matt Upson.
Restaurant manager Hayley Mees said, "The name comes from Matt's travels, eating and cooking throughout Asia experiencing flavours never to be forgotten."
"Whilst in Malaysia a local friend and colleague gave him the nickname gwai-lo, meaning white ghost, which we've since had a lot of fun with."
The Asian street-eats menu encourages you to share plates and try a few dishes while enjoying the bold atmosphere.
"You can sit up at the bar and be part of the action while watching cocktail tins shake, the woks toss or skewers cook over the hibachi grill - or grab a booth with a group of mates and feel like you're in your own little world," Ms Mees said.
"It's about the whole experience, we want to welcome you back time and time again."
Gwylo was a recipient of a 2023 Australian Good Food Guide's chef's hat award.
Cupitt's takes pride in cultivating much of its own fresh produce from its flourishing kitchen garden. It says its farm-to-table philosophy helps its seasonal menu turn each dish into a celebration of the region.
"Here family values and a commitment to sustainability converge," marketing manager Zach Milne said.
"Whether you're indulging in house-made boutique wines and beers, enjoying a memorable meal in our restaurant or a casual dining experience on our expansive lawn, every moment at Cupitt's is an ode to craftsmanship and authentic hospitality."
Cupitt's also hosts guests at its luxury Estate Villas, adorned with bespoke furnishings and original artwork.
"We invite you to extend your stay, promising comfort and relaxation in equal measure with world-class wine, beer and food on your doorstep," Mr Milne said.
