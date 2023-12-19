Looking for Christmas or NY plans? Artermis needed blood to live

Ashley Passey remembers sitting in hospital with her daughter Artermis over Christmas and worrying people wouldn't donate blood.
Artermis, now seven, has recovered from childhood leukaemia, and Ms Passey found time to donate at the Garran donation centre on Tuesday.
"As a mum, you are really powerless when you know that your child needs something that you can't give to them," she said.
"I don't want any other mum to ever have to sit in a hospital with your child and hope that someone else has made that donation."
Canberra will need 900 additional blood donors from December 22 to January 2 just to meet demand. That is 75 extra appointments every day.
The Christmas and New Years period is a "perfect storm" for Lifeblood, ACT spokesperson Sally Gavin said.
"This time of year we're seeing less donors in town and the use of blood products is increased with trauma and accidents," she said.
"With blood you can save up to three lives [and] plasma can be made into 18 different life saving products that can be used in 50 serious medical conditions."
Lifeblood is particularly looking for people with O and A blood types as they make up 80 per cent of the population.
The Red Cross mobile donor centre will be in the city until December 23, and then at the Gungahlin Town Centre from Boxing Day.
The Garran blood donation centre will be open everyday, and other centres are open all days except Christmas and New Year's Day.
Many people want to volunteer around Christmas, as they are reminded what is important and may have time off.
Donating blood is a perfect, quick and easy way to give back, Ms Gavin said. She said to set aside about an hour for a first-time blood donation.
Steve Whisker has donated blood every two weeks since he was 17-years-old, and wouldn't stop during the busy holiday season.
He said it was the best gift to give because it is free, could save lives and came with a milkshake.
"Around any public holiday it's a really important time too, because there's always traumas and accidents," Mr Whisker said.
"What a great role model you can be for your family too, on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, come and donate. What a great tradition you create for your family."
Artermis wants everyone in Canberra to "give some blood" this Christmas.
"Merry Christmas to everyone that [gives blood]," she said.
