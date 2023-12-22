A flick of this switch changed the way the world saw moon walk

Dishing up the truth: Following Neil Armstrong's famous step, the TV signal continued going to air globally via Video Von's console at Honeysuckle Creek for a further six minutes until the bigger dish at Parkes came online. According to Colin Mackellar of honeysucklecreek.net: "Generally speaking, the bigger the dish, the better the picture, and so the signal from Parkes was chosen for the remainder of the moon walk." The signal from Parkes was unable to be broadcast prior to this due to the angle of the dish being unable to pick up a signal 30 degrees below the horizon. Film buffs will know the directors of the 2000 Australian film The Dish used creative licence to suggest the signal beamed around the world came from Parkes for the entire moonwalk, including those famous first steps. In fact, it was this misrepresentation of facts that primarily inspired Colin to create his website "as a tribute to the men and women of Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station".