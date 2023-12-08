I braved 183 potholes to see a sight that almost blew my hat off

Revealing artwork: Hanging on the hall wall at Richlands is a prized 1851 framed pencil sketch of the property by John James Martyr, cousin of George, who in 1847 was appointed superintendent of the property. Not only does it clearly show the east-facing facade complete with veranda and chimneys, thereby confirming the date of the Georgian expansion of the house, but if you look to the far right, past several long-demolished cottages, you can see a thatched roof (also no longer extant) that was built over the property's twin silos to keep water out. The silos were hermetically sealed to asphyxiate any weevils and insects already present in the grain and to stop any others entering the silos.