The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

I braved 183 potholes to see a sight that almost blew my hat off

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
December 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The yowie-mobile bumps over a teeth-gnashing grid and along the winding driveway of Richlands, a sprawling private property on the outskirts of Taralga, about 50 kilometres north of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.